Printed future: Whitsundays could become technology hub

FUTURE: Head Engineer and co-owner of Jorson Technologies, Jordan Jenner. Jorson Technologies is a research and manufacturing company who is preparing to open their new facility in Cannonvale.

A NEW business could reshape industry in the Whitsundays, as well as turn the region into a manufacturing and development hub.

With a business motto of ‘if you can dream it, we can build it’, start-up business Jorson Technologies has some bold statements to uphold.

One look at the technology hidden in the walls of their facility though, and there’s no doubt the company can back its words.

The research and manufacturing company is already using its skills in the emerging market of 3D printing and design, with some big clients from around the region and further afield already banging at the door.

FUTURE: Jordan is taking a 3D manufactured piece out of a 3D printer.

The company, which is still developing and renovating its Cannonvale administration and manufacturing hub, grew from humble beginnings when head engineer and co-owner Jordan Jenner wanted to leave the rat race of Brisbane behind.

“I had enough of Brisbane and actually moved up to the Whitsundays to pursue music. I had a chance encounter with the partner of my now business partner, Len Anderson, at the Airlie Beach Markets and it began from there,” he said.

“We began working on a research and development project in fluid engineering and were outsourcing a lot of our manufacturing to places in Mackay, or even further south.

“Eventually I thought ‘we could do this ourselves’, and we made the investment in our own machines.”

Once the project was complete, the pair realised there was a market in the Whitsundays for their unique services.

Mr Jenners said there were a large amount of industries in the Whitsundays who could use the services of high-quality manufacturing services.

DESIGN: Jordan stands in front of a new CNC machine which can be used to custom design metal parts.

“The amazing thing about 3D printing is it doesn’t corrode, so for Whitsunday industries like marine services and agriculture, there’s the ability to create something which will fit a specific purpose,” he said.

“Anyone can buy a 3D printer, but we’re one of the small number of businesses in Australia who has access to a simulation program called Solidworks.

“So not only can we custom design a part, we can test to make sure it actually works. That’s the niche aspect we have.

“3D printing is incredibly cost-effective and lets you create designs impossible with any other process. There is very little wastage so it’s great for the environment as well.”

Co-owner Len Anderson said he noticed there was a need for a manufacturing service in the Whitsundays after a discussion with Hog’s Breath Cafe founder Don Algie.

“He needed a part for his boat made, but it had to be outsourced to Brisbane. It was a service we could provide right here,” he said.

The business is currently working with one of the Whitsunday Islands on a project, as well as a number of prototypes.

“There’s the potential for this to employ people in the region, especially with some of the projects we are currently working, there may be the need to upscale very quickly.

“It’s exciting for the Whitsundays and the potential reach is further than just here. We don’t want to jump into too much yet, but there’s some exciting things in the future.

“We’re happy to work on anything from projects with multinational companies, to a part for your car that is no longer created.”