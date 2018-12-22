Prison for repeat driver

A MAN who was caught driving three times on a disqualified licence has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Scott James Ward, 33, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to three charges of driving without a licence as it had been disqualified by a court order, two charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, two charges of driving an uninsured vehicle and one charge of driving a vehicle with the number plates attached belonging to another vehicle.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Ward had been caught driving three times, including two days in a row, on a licence that was disqualified until November 2021.

The first time he was caught by police was in Emerald on August 23.

The court heard Ward was then caught driving again by police on Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd at Cannon Valley at noon on December 7.

This time his car was also unregistered and uninsured, and the rear number plate belonged to another of his vehicles, Mr Beamish said.

The court was told, Ward was caught by police again the following day while driving in Don St, Bowen at 3.45pm.

He was again driving without a licence in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. This time the car had no number plate.

Ward told police at the time he had come into town to grab some food, Mr Beamish said.

At the time of the offences, Ward was on a 12 month prison sentence that had been suspended for three years for a disqualified driving charge.

"He has shown a blatant disregard of the law,” Mr Beamish said.

Ward's solicitor Danny Yarrow said client had let the registration slide on his car because he did not intend to drive as he had lost his licence. Mr Yarrow also said that on each of the occasions, "the driving itself wasn't done in a way that attracted police attention”.

In sentencing him, magistrate Simon Young described Ward's behaviour as a "contemptuous disregard for court orders”.

Ward was sentenced to 12 months prison on each of the disqualified driving charges, to be served concurrently. His 12 month suspended sentence was also activated. He will be eligible for parole on August 8 next year.