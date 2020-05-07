Prisoner charged over alleged steel bar bashing

A PRISONER has been charged over allegedly bashing a 52 year old man with a steel bar outside his East Mackay home.

Marc De Froberville suffered a fractured skull in the alleged attack at Kippen St on March 14.

The 52 year old had stepped outside about 6am, after hearing a loud bang, and disturbed an intruder opening the door to his Toyota Hilux, which was parked on the roadside.

Police allege the man struck Mr De Froberville in the head with a steel bar when a verbal altercation escalated and fled the area.

Mr De Froberville received a fractured skull and was initially taken to Mackay Base Hospital before he was transferred to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

The Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch officers reviewed CCTV and spoke with a number of witnesses, which allegedly led to charges being laid against a 23 year old prisoner on Wednesday.

“As a result of that investigation, detectives from the Mackay CIB attended the Rockhampton correctional centre on Wednesday and spoke to a 23-year-old male person and as a result charged him with that assault and a number of other offences as well,” CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage said.

The South Mackay man was charged with grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enter, and two counts of stealing.

He is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on July 21.