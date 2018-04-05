Prisoner first injected speed at just 13

Shaun Daniel McCamley, 38, of Mackay, appeared in Mackay Magistrates court via videolink from prison.

A MACKAY labourer who became addicted to drugs after injecting speed as a teenager claimed his car had been stolen and used to evade police while he was relaxing at the pub.

On January 11, Shaun Daniel McCamley told the court, through his lawyer, he had a solid alibi regarding the fail to stop offence - that he was at Eimeo Pacific Hotel, which could be confirmed by CCTV.

But McCamley ditched that excuse and later admitted in Mackay Magistrates Court to a range of offences, which breached probation and a suspended sentence.

McCamley fronted the court via videolink from prison on Tuesday, pleading guilty to failing to stop a car, driving without a licence (repeat offender) and possessing ammunition.

Magistrate Mark Nolan noted McCamley's "appalling record", which includes six previous offences of failing to stop.

Prosecutor Shelby Larcombe said police tried to pull over a car McCamley had been driving for an RBT and licence check on August 5 last year on Malcomson St, North Mackay.

Police had pulled up next to the car at an intersection, identified McCamley and "activated the emergency lights and sirens", before McCamley's car "increased in speed".

"Police have then reactivated the lights and sirens and the vehicle has continued to travel as high speed before turning left onto the Bruce Highway," Ms Larcombe said.

Officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who told them McCamley borrowed the car.

Police "did not observe any damage to the locks" on the car in a "forensic examination".

McCamley was also caught with 20 cartridges of firearms ammunition in a car on January 9 this year, after making admissions to police.

Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton said McCamley had a "marred" childhood, "injected speed before he had a cigarette at the age of 13" and developed addiction issues.

But Ms Morton said McCamley, who'd spent "some three months in custody", had stopped using drugs and planned to voluntarily enter rehabilitation ahead of the birth of his first child.

Ms Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said McCamley did not seek release from prison before he faces the District Court for breaching orders.

Considering time spent locked up, Mr Nolan sentenced McCamley to a six-month overarching prison term, with immediate parole.

McCamley, who also lost his licence for two years, will stay in prison for now.