Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Corrective Services said a 27-year-old man was found by staff about 5am. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Queensland Corrective Services said a 27-year-old man was found by staff about 5am. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Crime

Prisoner found dead in his cell at Borallon jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER who was in a shared cell has died overnight in Borallon jail, west of Brisbane.

Queensland Corrective Services said a 27-year-old man was found by staff about 5am.

It's unclear how the man died at this stage.

"Resuscitation was commenced immediately by custodial officers, but the man could not be revived," a QCS statement said.

"Queensland Police Service was notified of the incident and we are assisting them with the matter.

"Incidents of this nature are challenging and difficult, and we thank our officers for their attempts to assist the man. They are being supported by management and employee support services.

"Our condolences go to the man's family and friends.

More Stories

Show More
crime death jail prisoner

Top Stories

    Truck fire closes Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Truck fire closes Bruce Highway

    News The trailer was well alight by the time the fire brigade arrived.

    Trash to treasure

    Trash to treasure

    News Artist to add colour to the Great Barrier Reef Festival.

    Seaside to host dash

    Seaside to host dash

    News A night at the races to help cure cancer.

    Chill will not deter a nibble

    Chill will not deter a nibble

    Fishing What's biting around the traps?