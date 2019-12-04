Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
Crime

Prisoner strikes officer in face after ‘offensive behaviour’

by Thomas Chamberlin
4th Dec 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at Woodford jail.

Queensland Corrective Services said the officer had approached a prisoner engaging in offensive behaviour at a secure unit at the jail earlier this week.

"As the officer challenged the prisoner's conduct, he was struck on the side of the face," a QCS statement said.
"Other officers restrained the prisoner, who was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer received medical treatment for bruising to the face and a laceration on his hand."

QCS says it will refer the incident to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit at the Queensland Police Service for consideration.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time," the QCS statement said.
"They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society."

assault prisoner prison officer woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serious crash shuts Bruce Hwy north of Mackay

        premium_icon Serious crash shuts Bruce Hwy north of Mackay

        Breaking A UTE has been destroyed and a caravan left in pieces off the Bruce Highway after a serious crash at the Mt Pelion turn-off.

        • 4th Dec 2019 2:56 PM
        Push for coal royalties cash splash on roads and regions

        premium_icon Push for coal royalties cash splash on roads and regions

        Politics Pressure on Labor to back LNP’s infrastructure fund.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        premium_icon HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        News Snap up a great deal on domestic and international flights.