A magnificent place to relax.
Property

Private haven with sea views

20th Apr 2019 8:15 AM

THIS quality custom built home is located in the sought after Hayman Views Estate.

It is sleek, stylish and modern with gorgeous sea views.

The original owners spared no expense with this free flowing split level design encompassing four bedrooms plus a study, mater with oversized sea view ensuite and generous walk-in robe.

This superb Cannonvale home has been listed with Taylors Property Specialists.
There is a large multi-purpose room on the ground level with direct access to a fully fenced large yard space plus Japanese influenced gardens.

Traditional Japanese shoji screens, hand made wooden feature doors, and gourmet kitchen with all trimmings just adds to the uniqueness of the stylish home.

Bi fold doors open onto the large entertaining deck capturing those beautiful sea breezes, or slip in and relax in your very own wet edge pool.

HOME IN FOCUS

ADDRESS: 18/14 Hamilton Avenue, Cannonvale

PRICE: Auction - Tuesday, April 30 at 6pm.

OPEN HOME: Saturday, April 20, 11.30am - noon

BED: 4 plus study

BATH: 2

AGENT: Melinda Butcher 0400 773 478

EMAIL: melinda@taylorspropertyspecialists.com.au

