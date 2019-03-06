Prizes up for grabs

Ready for the toga party fundraiser for Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday (back, from left) Michelle Kach, Dewi Hughes, Julie Adamson, Ron Robert, Marti Davy, Sonja Mason (front), Heather Batrick, Alan Cormey and Brigitte Peel.

Claudia Alp

A FIVE-NIGHT bareboat charter is the main prize up for grabs in a raffle being run by Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday.

A five-night charter on a luxury catamaran bareboat, worth $5750, is the main prize in the raffle.

Donated by Whitsunday Escape, the bareboat charter excludes marine park fees and provisions and is not available in high season.

Second prize will be two nights at Peninsula Airlie Beach, valued at $1184.

Third prize is two nights in a deluxe studio for two adult and two children at Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday, valued at $350.

Tickets for the raffle are $50 each and are available online at raffletix.com.au/vmr

The raffle will be drawn at a VMR Whitsunday fundraiser toga party at Whitsunday Marine Club on March 15.

Other raffles will be held on the night, with about $20,000 worth of prizes donated. These include two nights accommodation on Hayman Island, valued at $1800.

Phone 4948 2201 for toga party tickets.