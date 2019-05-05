Pro-Am is heading to Bowen

Last year's PGA Pro-Am Series in Queensland Rookie of the Year Jacob Boyce will compete at a new Bowen Pro-Am.

A NEW pro-am golf tournament is coming to Bowen, with more than 30 professional golfers attending.

The event, which will be staged on May 17-18, will see not only a tournament filled with talent, but will help local players through workshops.

The $11,000 Bowen Pro-Am will be played on Saturday May 18 with the professionals vying for top honours. There will also be a members' putting competition going on throughout the day for those in attendance.

"This is a big event for both the Bowen Golf Club, and Bowen,” Bowen Golf Club president Owen Land said.

"It's part of the Ladbrokes Pro-Am PGA tour, and is the first PGA event that Bowen will have seen since 1991.

"We've been lucky enough to secure Abbot Point Operations as a major sponsor, and NAB Bank has come on board for the amateur competition.”

The weekend won't just be all about the Saturday's main event however, according to club secretary Anne Marie Bligh, with a clinic being run on Friday, May 17, for ladies and juniors.

"Each group will have a professional in it who will be providing tips and tricks for juniors and women at the clinic,” Ms Bligh said.

"It's another great thing that a big event like this in Bowen is able to offer. They'll be able to get some help from some pros.”

The Friday's events will see a shoot out on the 18th hole where, from 5pm, the public can watch the professionals battle it out for a $1000 prize.

PGA tournament co-ordinator Nicole James said the PGA of Australia was excited to bring the tournament to Bowen.

"We're looking forward to bringing the PGA Pro-Am Series to North Queensland,” she said.

"There's some big names coming like Jacob Boyce who was the Rookie of the Year for the PGA Pro-Am Series in Queensland last year.”

If successful, the club hopes to run the event in future years.