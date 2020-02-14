Pro anglers casting a line at Proserpine

The first Australian Fishing Championships Kid's Fishing Academy will take place at Lake Proserpine.

SOME of the best anglers in the country will pass on their tips and tricks for nabbing the best catch during the first Australian Fishing Championships Kid’s Fishing Academy at Lake Proserpine.

The academy received support from Whitsunday Regional Council, to the tune of $15,000, at the ordinary meeting on Wednesday and will give more than 300 children the chance to learn the ins and outs of fishing from renowned professionals.

The three-day event will be free with a total of eleven sessions that will teach the basics of casting, tying knots and throwing.

Event organiser Miles Tam from Milesy’s NQ Fishing Academy said the academy had been a great success in other locations across the state and he looked forward to sharing his knowledge with anglers from the Whitsundays.

“We will teach basic skills with fishing, but even if kids have experience there’s things that we can teach them that they don’t know,” he said.

“The other plus side is having those elite anglers there; these guys are basically seen all over the TV.

“For kids to be standing side by side with them is something that they’ll never experience again.”

Mr Tam has fished for as long as he could remember and said it was great that the sport was becoming better recognised.

He said the academy would be a great opportunity for kids to develop their skills, especially if their parents don’t share the same interest in fishing.

“Lots of parents have no idea about fishing but their kids are fishing obsessed and they often say to us ‘thank God you’re here!’” he said.

“To see these kids and to give them something that they’ve never had is great.”

A date for the event is yet to be confirmed, however Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it would benefit the whole region, not just the participants.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity that highlights all the work that’s been done (at Lake Proserpine) on the jetties, pontoons and fantastic facilities,” he said.

“I think once this happens the word will get out there and all these competitors who fish all over the place will come and have a look at what a fantastic place Peter Faust Dam is and come back with family and friends.

“We’ll get a big benefit from it for the whole of the Whitsundays.”

Deputy Mayor and Division 3 councillor John Collins also said the event would be a great opportunity for the region to display the new development in the area.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the region and for council to promote the work that they’ve done at Lake Proserpine and Peter Faust Dam,” he said.