Pro golfer coach charged over teen sex allegations

Mental performance coach Sean Patrick Lynch, who has worked with PGA champions Jason Day and Greg Chalmers, has been charged over alleged teen sex offences.

A TOP-ranking mental performance coach to pro golfers has faced a Brisbane court over alleged child sex offences.

Golf psychologist Sean Patrick Lynch, 65, who has worked with PGA champions Jason Day and Greg Chalmers, as well as top player Jarrod Lyle, was arrested yesterday amid allegations he showed a teenage girl porn and engaged in sexual touching with the youngster on the Gold Coast this year.

The offending is alleged also to have occurred at private residences in Nudgee Beach and Brookwater across the past 12 months.

Lynch’s lawyer says he denies the allegations. Photo: Peter Wallis

Lynch, from Banyo, has been charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, with the aggravated circumstance of showing the girl a film, and five further counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 years old.

His lawyer, Scott Webb, told the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, Lynch would be defending the charges and had been taken by surprise by the allegations.

Mental coach Sean Lynch walks with a then-17-year-old Jason Day at the Australian Masters back in 2004.

"My client denies each and every allegation that has been said," Mr Webb told the court during a bail application today.

"My client's wife and brother in law... are all as shocked as he is."

Mr Webb told the court Lynch and his wife had been "trying to assist" the teen who claimed she had been sexually assaulted by the 65-year-old man.

"She is a troubled child," he added.

"There is a lot more to this, I would suggest, than meets the eye."

Lynch was visibly distressed outside court today. Photo: Peter Wallis

The court heard the teen had received golf coaching from Lynch's business partner Ian Triggs, who swore an affidavit to the court saying he had coached the girl for almost four years.

Mr Webb told the court Mr Triggs claimed the alleged victim came from a "dysfunctional home".

The court heard Lynch has no criminal history and worked as a golf mind coach at Eagle Farm.

He was granted bail on the basis he is to have no professional contact with children, surrender his passport and blue card and report to police twice a week.

He is also not allowed to travel to the Gold Coast while on bail.

Lynch will return to court on January 13, 2020.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

