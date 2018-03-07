Menu
Probation for dad's charges

The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
Jessica Lamb
A PRESTON mechanic's marriage separation was the catalyst to a string of offences across the past two years, Proserpine Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

Scott Harold James Elder, 32, appeared by video link to pleaded guilty to 10 charges ranging from possessing dangerous drugs to stealing.

The father of three was caught in November last year in Airlie Beach with amphetamine possession and unlicensed drug driving.

December saw Elder caught behind the wheel again and in the same month was also charged with possessing methyl amphetamine and a pipe.

In January Elder failed to attend Toowoomba court and in February this year he stole three bags in Airlie Beach and used the owner's NAB bank card three times.

The father of three Elder was sentenced to 18 months' probation with drug testing and counselling conditions and lost his license for a total of three years with convictions were recorded for all charges.

Whitsunday Times

