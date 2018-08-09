Menu
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House
News

Probation with conditions

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Aug 2018 3:51 PM

A MANDALAY man will have no choice but to address his drug issues after walking away from Proserpine Magistrates Court with a drug testing condition attached to his probation.

Jackson Martin Webber pleaded guilty to six drug-related charges on Monday after a search warrant of his home revealed speed, cannabis, scales, two sets of controlled drugs without a prescription as well as glass and water pipes.

The court heard the 30-year-old had been sentenced in Townsville for a similar offence in December.

"I'm guilty to everything and I am sorry,” Webber said.

Magistrate Simon Young said Webber showed an escalating pattern of behaviour and would benefit from therapeutic intervention to deal with his illicit drug issues.

"If you are prepared to consent to probation it will hold you accountable for your actions and require mandatory urinalysis testing,” Mr Young said.

Webber was sentenced to nine months' probation. A conviction was recorded.

He was convicted but not further punished on the two counts of possessing controlled substances.

court probation proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

