Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRST BABY PENGUINS
FIRST BABY PENGUINS
Environment

Probe begins into mass penguin slaughter

by HELEN KEMPTON
30th Aug 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 30 little penguins have been found dead at the Doctors Rocks Conservation area near Wynyard.

The gruesome discovery is the latest in a spate of penguin killings and it appears dogs are again to blame.

STATE'S LITTLE PENGUIN COLONIES NEED PROTECTION FROM DOG ATTACKS

A Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said so far, 34 little penguin carcasses had been recovered by the PWS at the site.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the birds may have died as a result of a dog attack," PWS said.

"The penguin carcasses will be taken to Mt Pleasant Laboratories for examination to try to confirm the cause of death.."

It comes after 18 little penguins were killed at Picnic Point in Ulverstone in May and more than 80 found dead after three separate dog attacks at Low Head in the past year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Parks and Wildlife Compliance on 0488 184 847 or compliance@parks.tas.gov.au.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    premium_icon Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    Education School principal attributes success to introduction of learning support program, and smaller class sizes.

    Teen told 'smoking dope' will ruin his brain

    premium_icon Teen told 'smoking dope' will ruin his brain

    Crime 'You're a druggie, go clean your act up'

    REVEALED: The six mega projects set to shape our region

    premium_icon REVEALED: The six mega projects set to shape our region

    Business Leaders given insight into billions of dollars worth of projects

    Racing around Australia in 30 days

    premium_icon Racing around Australia in 30 days

    Motor Sports Why more than 50 rally cars were in the Whitsundays.