Health

Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

by Kirstin Payne
28th Jan 2021 12:13 PM
HEALTH officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 quarantine breach at a Gold Coast hotel in which a person allegedly left confinement to visit a convenience store.

According to an email sent to local health workers, a man under lockdown at the Voco Hotel in Surfers Paradise this month left his taxi to visit a 7-11 while still in the two-week quarantine period.

The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams
The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

 

The email sent to staff said police were investigating. When asked for comment, police referred the Bulletin back to Queensland Health.

More to come.

 

 

