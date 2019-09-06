Probus celebrates milestone

CELEBRATIONS: Whitsunday Probus president Barry Wood is presented with a 35th birthday certificate from Probus regional liaison officer for North Queensland Barbara Robinson.

CELEBRATIONS: Whitsunday Probus president Barry Wood is presented with a 35th birthday certificate from Probus regional liaison officer for North Queensland Barbara Robinson. Contributed

MORE THAN 80 people attended the 35th birthday celebrations for Whitsunday Probus Club last week.

The club held a lunch at Mantra Club Croc to celebrate the occasion, with members from the Thuringowa (Townsville) and Bowen Probus clubs joining in the festivities.

Four members of the Airlie Beach Rotary Club also help mark the occasion, including district governor nominee Merewyn Wright.

Mantra Club Croc even invented a cocktail - Probus Punch - in Probus's blue and yellow colours to help with the celebrations.

Whitsunday Probus activities co-ordinator Jennifer Wood said the birthday party went well.

"It was a wonderful day. They (Probus members) always enjoy themselves,” she said.

Mrs Wood said Probus was a social group for retirees and semi-retirees.

The Whitsunday group holds monthly outings and activities, which in recent times have included a Christmas in July, a mystery bus tour, a visit to Bowen to look at the murals, visiting a flower show, and a Retro '50s day at George's Diner.

With 65 members already, the club always welcomes new members.

"It's something for the older demographic,” Mrs Wood said.

"It's a very interesting club to become a member of.”

To join the club, visit www.probuswhitsundays. wordpress.com.