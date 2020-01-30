Producing in paradise: New Whitsunday distillery launches

Mark Jordan, from ABC Distillery, with his hand beaten copper stills Bill and Ben (front) and Rhonda (back).

WHITSUNDAY spirit lovers rejoice, because after 18 months of careful curating and passion the Whitsundays now have a drink they can be proud of, with the flavours of the region in every drop.

When part-owner of ABC Distillery, Mark Jordan, hit a crossroad in his 16 year career in the wine industry, he wasn't sure where the next move would take him.

Originally from Melbourne, the cold winters no longer agreed with him and he ventured north to settle in the Whitsundays.

When he arrived he slowly realised there was no distillery in the region and saw it as a "disappointing gap in the market".

Entirely handmade, the small batch gin and vodka is created from scratch in his Jubilee Pocket distillery and was officially launched just before Christmas.

"It's really artisan stuff, I can only produce about 10 litres a day at this stage so it's very unique," Mr Jordan said.

"There's no computers. A lot of places are able to just press a button and the alcohol is made but this is all by hand."

The small batch size allows Mr Jordan to be very particular in his flavours, something he is very proud of.

The spirit he produces has a tropical flavour, inspired by the region, which he achieves through all locally-grown ingredients such as mangoes, lychees, limes and Whitsunday grown sugar.

He said constantly tasting the alcohol as it is brewed is crucial to making a perfect product.

"Some bigger companies will use alcohol content to tell you it's ready, and that's one aspect but it doesn't tell you how it tastes," he said.

"Because we're not a mass-producer hunting the bottom line, I can take the time to make sure everything is right."

Launched only six weeks ago, the reception for the product has been "really good", with the only resistance being the price.

"Unfortunately before you've even started for every bottle you're charged a duty fee of $24 and then GST on top, so a small producer product does cost a little more," he said.

"We've had great feedback since launching though, with some serious gin and vodka experts really impressed."

Mr Jordan was a recipient of Whitsunday Regional Council Small Business Start-Up Program which allowed him to make the initial investment from one, to three stills.

He hopes to be able to continue to expand and eventually show people how the alcohol is made.

"Sometimes there's a lot of waiting around as things ferment. I normally do admin, but I'd love to show people instead," he said.

ABC Distillery products are currently available from Celebrations, Northerlies and KC's Bar and Grill, or through their website https://www.abcdistillery.com.au/.