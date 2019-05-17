Program aims to sweeten love of fruit and vegetables

EATING WELL: President Eileen Crouch and Lyn Danvers at the launch of the QCWA's Country Kitchens Healthy Eating program.

BOWEN is known all around the country for its beautiful produce so it's ironic that many residents may not be eating enough fruit and vegetables.

This is something that the Bowen Queensland Country Women's Association hopes to change with a new public health initiative.

The Country Kitchens program, ran by the QWCA, is funded by Queensland Health and seeks to help people make healthy decisions when deciding on what they eat, with a focus on increasing fruit and vegetable uptake.

The Country Kitchens program is a grassroots initiative, says QWCA Bowen president Eileen Crouch, starting with the organisation's own events and working from there. "This is an amazing program that is funded by the State Government,” Ms Crouch said.

"The goal is really to encourage people to look at what they're feeding themselves and try to move away from relying on a packet or can.

"We're starting with us here at the Bowen branch of the QCWA by changing our catering to provide more healthy and nutritious options.”

The program centres around five key pillars that the QCWA say will help to make people in Bowen healthier, and happier.

These include eating more fruit and vegetables, cooking at home, sitting less and moving more, checking your portion size and being more aware of the amount of sugar in drinks.

Anna Lynch, the QWCA Health Promotion Team Leader, said that it was important for the project to start off small and expand into the community.

"The QWCA is all about women empowering women, and we really think that this program is doing just that,” Ms Lynch said.

"The QWCA has a lot of influence in the local community. We think that with Eileen and the Bowen branches' help, they'll really be able to spread the positive message.

"With the program, the Bowen branch will be able to take that knowledge to future events and be able to inform more people.”

The program is already being spread out of the QWCA.

Ms Crouch told the Bowen Independent that she already had talks with the local branch of the Girls Guides. "There's a branch of the Girls Guides in town that only started up last year and we've been working closely with them,” Ms Crouch said.

"We're encouraging them to cook easier and better by providing them with better recipes and ideas.”

Ms Crouch joked that if you ever see her around town, don't hesitate to ask her for a delicious healthy meal recipes, she'll be more than happy to help.