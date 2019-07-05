PROGRAM: Get ready for Bottoms on the Grass

Up and coming star Heath Milner brought the tunes at the Charters Towers Country Music Festival 2018.

Up and coming star Heath Milner brought the tunes at the Charters Towers Country Music Festival 2018. Contributed

IT might be looking a little damp, but Bottoms on the Grass is still set to be a great day out.

Bottoms on the Grass organiser, Leon Mitchell, said that the event is prepared for anything the weather can throw at them.

"We've got two marquees totalling around 40 metres of undercover space this year," Mr Mitchell said.

"The weather is looking pretty good for Saturday but if need be we can even zip the whole thing up and make it an enclosed room."

Mr Mitchell said that "rain, hail or shine the day will be an absolutely fantastic day out".

"We've got great food, great music and great drinks all while raising funds and awareness for a good cause. You can't ask for more than that."

Bottoms on the Grass opens from Midday this Saturday July 6. Entry is $20 per person.

BOTTOMS ON THE GRASS PROGRAM

12pm Gates Open

12.30pm - Daniel Malcolm

1.30pm - Tarzie Warzie

2.30pm - B.U.G.S

3pm - Heath Milner

4pm - The Cadillac's

4.45pm - Fun Bowl (cash and prizes)

5pm - Ash Smith

5.45pm Door Prize

6pm - The Treble Makers

7pm - Head Rush

8pm - Rebelquin

9pm - Close

After party at the Grandview Hotel with Ash Smith