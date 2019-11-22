The program giving young drivers a chance at 'freedom'

FREEDOM: Bryce Power with volunteer mentor Peter Gallagher. Mr Gallagher completed many hours with Bryce but he also received sessions with other driver mentors.

FREEDOM: Bryce Power with volunteer mentor Peter Gallagher. Mr Gallagher completed many hours with Bryce but he also received sessions with other driver mentors. Supplied

TWO Bowen learner drivers have used a recently introduced driving program to achieve one of the biggest moments of their lives - earning a provisional drivers licence.

It's a piece of plastic that many often take for granted but for the youth of Bowen, a driver's licence is the opportunity to enjoy employment, education and greater social connections.

The PCYC Bowen Branch launched the 'Braking the Cycle' program in August this year, with the first three participants going for their driving test on Wednesday, November 20.

Funded through a Transport and Main Roads Community Road Safety Grant, the program pairs volunteer mentors with learner drivers who are facing financial hardship, social problems or other barriers that make getting a driver's licence difficult and help them on their way to achieving a licence.

Bowen Braking the Cycle coordinator, Summah Clement, said she was 'ecstatic' to have two of the drivers pass the test.

"It was so amazing to see them grow from strength to strength and then pass," she said.

"Our third participant who went for the test was a little nervous and unfortunately didn't pass, but she's ready and booked in for a months time. She will just have a bit more practice with us."

Zara Viti did driving sessions with driver mentor Robyn Burrell. She was successful in obtaining her provisional licence. Supplied

Ms Clement said the focus of the program was to create safer and more responsible drivers, something she has seen in every participant so far.

The PCYC branded cars have become a common sight around the Bowen community in the last three months.

Last month alone they travelled 1218kms giving drivers over 50 hours of in-car training.

Bryce Power, who was one of the two successful drivers, said the experience gained through the program was important to him passing the final test.

He came into the program with only 15 hours left, which he conducted all through the program.

"I just went and did everything they had taught me and I passed," he said.

"There were a few things I was having trouble with and they were able to show me how to do them all, as well as drive safely."

The teen highly recommends the program to anyone interested and is now looking forward to 'his ute and independence'.

Ms Clement said the program had space to bring in new participants and encouraged anyone interested to contact the PCYC Bowen Branch on 4786 1383.

