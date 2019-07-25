Program identifies child hearing issues

Alexis Garle and Benjamin Fox with the Hear to Learn team.

A CHARITY organisation has found that 19 per cent of school-aged children in Bowen may have hearing difficulties after a series of hearing screenings in local schools.

The Hear and Say charity organisation ran four screening trips between March and June to test primary-age students' hearing, as part of their Hear To Learn program.

In total, 23 schools were tested across the Bowen Basin with funding supplied by mining company Thiess.

ALL EARS: Bowen State School student Heidi DeGroot has her hearing tested as part of the Hear To Learn program. Contributed

Across the Bowen and Collinsville region, five schools were tested including Bowen State School, Queens Beach State School, Collinsville State School, Scottville State School and St John Bosco Catholic School.

More than 1000 students were tested by the organisation with the final results finding 19 per cent experienced hearing or ear health issues that required a follow-up from a GP, a hearing test or further monitoring by a parent.

Hear and Say CEO Chris McCarthy said the team was thrilled to be able to reach even more students in the Bowen Basin than ever before.

"We are incredibly proud of our 24-year partnership with Thiess and working together on this initiative means that children with hearing issues living outside of the major cities can be identified and steps put in place to address any concerns," Mr McCarthy said.

Mr McCarthy said the school-based screening program was particularly vital as hearing loss can occur at any time.

Children who struggle with hearing difficulty in the classroom may have an impact on their ability to learn.

"We often get teachers or parents saying their children are naughty or won't listen," Mr McCarthy said.

"The truth is they can't hear. If we can pick up the hearing loss, we can work with families and use early intervention to make a difference, no matter where they live."