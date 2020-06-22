Program working to protect reef awarded share in $1.8M

AN INITIATIVE seen as "critical" to ensuring the health of the Great Barrier Reef is set to be given a share of $1.8 million to help continue the work.

The Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership is one of five resource management groups to be awarded part of the $1.8 million funding boost from the Federal Government.

The rivers to reef partnership, overseen by Reef Catchments, works with farmers and communities to monitor and report on water quality and waterway health in regional reef catchments.

Member for Dawson George Christensen said the money would help fund additional monitoring and reporting, increase capacity for governance and communication work, expand report card indicators and build on the Queensland Government's additional investment of $2.5 million as well as the $6.66 million both governments have provided to the partnerships since 2016-17.

"Reef Catchments and the Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership do excellent practical work with a variety of community, industry and government partners on looking after our waterways and this funding boost supports those efforts," Mr Christensen said.

Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Warren Entsch said partnerships were responsible for reports on local waterway conditions, building awareness in the community, tracking changes in water quality over time as well as helping to inform future management efforts.

"These partnerships are critical to ensuring a healthy Great Barrier Reef," Mr Entsch said.

"We are the best reef managers in the world and this is only possible due to the strong partnerships on the ground.

"The Morrison Government remains absolutely committed to ensuring a healthy and vibrant reef so it can be enjoyed for generations to come."

There are five partnerships in the Great Barrier Reef: the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership; Fitzroy Partnership for River Health; Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership; Townsville Dry Tropics Partnerships for Healthy Waters and Wet Tropics Healthy Waterways Partnership.

The partnerships have also developed resources to facilitate traditional owner cultural assessments, citizen science activities, improve knowledge about the condition of fish in freshwater basins and develop new indicators to assess waterway health.

To find out more about the Regional Report Card Partnerships click here.