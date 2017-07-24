Progress on the Shute Harbour front

THE return of ferry services to Shute Harbour this Wednesday will come as welcome news amid a Category D funding dispute between federal, state and local government.

This progress is a result of Whitsunday Regional Council, Hamilton Island and Cruise Whitsunday Management working together to speed up preparations to ensure safe operation from Shute Harbour.

Mayor Andrew Willcox stressed that this development was a "temporary solution” with Shute Harbour still a shadow of its former glory.

"From Wednesday this week, we look forward welcoming back our commuters and tradespeople to Shute Harbour, allowing Port of Airlie to be the dedicated departure point for our island and reef tourism services," Cr Willcox said.

"The fact remains that the extent of the damage sustained at Shute Harbour is extensive and it will be some time before it is restored to its full potential.

"Our priority has been to safely re-establish a ferry service particularly for our commuters and construction workers to alleviate the pressure currently being experienced at Port of Airlie."

Mayor Willcox said the progression of insurance claims and funding opportunities for the re-development of Shute Harbour remained a high priority of Council despite the Federal Government knocking back a funding application.

Cruise Whitsunday will deliver ferry timetables, which will consist of three morning departures taking off at 6.30am.

The timetable can be found online here.

Passengers using the ferry service from Shute Harbour will receive free parking until further notice.