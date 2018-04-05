Project producer slams Sunrise: ‘TV at its worst’

A SENIOR staffer on Ten's The Project has launched a blistering attack on Seven's rival show Sunrise, declaring it "commercial TV at its worst."

The Project's Managing Editor Tom Whitty made the comments on social media today, in response to a Sunrise "Hot Topic" segment claiming that "all Australians would receive a welfare payment with no strings attached under a radical proposal from The Greens".

The segment saw host Sam Armytage announce "taxpayers would foot the bill for a minimum monthly pension to everyone, whether they work or not," before debating the story with guests Tom Elliott from Radio 3AW and Ron Wilson from Smooth FM.

"What are the Greens smoking? How could the country possibly afford this?" she asked her guests, as the trio roundly mocked the idea.

Whitty slammed Sunrise for the manner in which they'd presented the issue.

"Here's commercial television at its worst. Misrepresent an idea and then mock it, with no attempt to engage with it or explain it to your audience. Automation is coming and an estimated 57% of the world's jobs will become redundant. It won't be commentators out of a job," he tweeted.

"These three will be just fine. It will be truck drivers, labourers, factory workers, fast food workers, postmen etc (basically Sunrise's audience) who will be out of work due to a very few who own the automation that will cripple entire industries."

Sunrise is currently under investigation by the broadcasting watchdog over an earlier "Hot Topics" segment that ran on the show last month.

The segment saw Armytage and commentators Prue MacSween and Ben Davis discussing white families adopting Indigenous children. It was labelled racist and led to protests outside Channel 7 in Sydney.