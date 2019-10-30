Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Project panellists red-faced after joke

30th Oct 2019 8:56 AM

 

IT'S Tuesday night and Tommy Little has dropped his first genital-related joke of the week to his unsuspecting co-hosts.

Unfortunately, it was Hamish McDonald who was left red-faced this time (not Lisa Wilkinson), seemingly unable to pick up where he left off after the cheeky moment.

The joke which left his co-hosts speechless came after Little shared a segment from the Today show with a dirty commentary.

"The Today show's Stevie Jacobs is in Fiji. He is a little too relaxed," the radio host began, before airing the clip which showed Jacobs ending his segment with the comment: "I got my pina colada where you can drop and flop," to eruptions of laughter from the studio.

"That is the drop and flop. If you do that in the opposite order, you get arrested," Little quipped as fill-in panellist Monty Dimond found herself in fits of giggles.

 

Tommy Little’s joke tickled the panel and audience, but what followed was painfully awkward. Picture: Channel 10.
Tommy Little’s joke tickled the panel and audience, but what followed was painfully awkward. Picture: Channel 10.

While Dimond managed to pull herself together, the joke threw Hamish McDonald completely off his game, leaving a brief moment of dead air.

"Hamish, do you want to speak?," Carrie Bickmore prodded.

"Are you thinking about dropping and flopping?," Little joked.

"Are you right?!," added an increasingly alarmed Bickmore as McDonald looked around confused, seemingly having forgotten his cue.

Hamish McDonald seemed to lose his place after Tommy's cheeky joke on The Project tonight. Picture: Channel 10.
Hamish McDonald seemed to lose his place after Tommy's cheeky joke on The Project tonight. Picture: Channel 10.

"If you are just walking in the door from work, not much left in the tank …," Carrie prompted with a laugh.

McDonald, still not picking up the hint, was saved by Little, who kept the punchline going while the host attempted to collect himself.

"If you just walked in from walk, drop and flop!," he said.

Luckily, the brief moment of awkwardness had the studio audience in stitches, and gave Little fodder for the entirety of the episode, teasing a usually peak-professional McDonald for his slip up at any moment he could get.

More Stories

channel 10 dirty joke the project tommy little tv

Top Stories

    Quick thinking that saved shark victims’ lives

    premium_icon Quick thinking that saved shark victims’ lives

    News Two British visitors attacked by a shark in the latest Whitsundays horror were lucky to have a person with medical expertise as part of their tour group.

    Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

    premium_icon Man who 'gets triggered very easily' lashes out in carpark

    Crime Driver cops abuse in Cannonvale carpark altercation.

    UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

    UNPROVOKED: Man punched in the head, serious injuries

    Crime Man taken to hospital following alleged assault in Airlie bar.

    Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

    premium_icon Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

    News Supporters say they are now closer than ever to being shovel ready