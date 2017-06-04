Prolific author touches down.

TO AUTHOR Craig Cormick, no statement is more true than "clearly, a writing life is a journey that travels through many countries”.

And the award-winning author wants to help budding writers through those journeys by hosting a writing workshop at this year's Whitsunday Writers Festival.

Mr Cormick is considered a high-profile author, having written a number of books of both fiction and non-fiction genres.

A former Chair of the ACT Writers Centre Mr Cormick has an extensive background in teaching at university and community levels.

Whitsunday Writers Festival founder, Gloria Burley, said he was emminently placed to host a workshop at the 2017 event and would no doubt inspire budding authors from around the region hoping to come along this year.

"So whatever you are writing, you are bound to hear some helpful advice at the workshop,” she said.

"Craig writes across a wide range of topics, including fiction and non-fiction, books for children and adults and literary fiction and speculative fiction, journalism and academic studies, short stories and novellas.

"He is a fascinating man and will also speak on Saturday, June 17, as one of our line-up of inspiring one-hour author talks throughout the day.

"He will (also) join in the debate on Sunday morning, Coral or Coal.”

Mr Cormick's writing has won him a number of awards over the years too, including the ACT Book of the Year Award in 1999 for Unwritten Histories and a Queensland Premier's Literary Award in 2006 for A Funny Thing Happened at 27,000 Feet.

With the event running over three days, there will be ample to do and see.

A Free Welcome Party on the Friday night will be held on June 16, featuring live music from local personalities.

Saturday night will see the Gala Dinner featuring keynote speaker Sallyanne Atkinson, former lord mayor of Brisbane, former chair of the Brisbane Writers Festival and author of No Job for a Woman.

The 2017 Whitsunday Writers Festival will once again be held at Lure, Abell Point Marina and tickets are available now online.

WRITERS FESTIVAL

WHAT: Whitsunday Writers Festival

WHEN: Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18

WHERE: Lure, Abell Point Marina

TICKETS: Visit Whitsunday Writers Festival

COST: See website