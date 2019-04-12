Promoting the Whitsundays

THE 40th annual Tourism Australia's Australian Tourism Exchange is in full swing, starting on Monday in Perth.

The Whitsundays is well represented throughout the week-long exchange.

Along with Tourism Whitsundays marketing manager Donna van 't Hoff, the Whitsundays contingent includes representation from Airlie Beach Hotel, Air Whitsundays Seaplanes, Coral Sea Resort, Daydream Island Resort, Explore Whitsundays, GSL Aviation, Hamilton Island, Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays, Mirage Whitsundays, Ocean Rafting, Red Cat Adventures and Whitsundays Sailing Adventures.

To coincide with the exchange, Tourism Whitsundays has released the 2019/2020 International Product Manual.

The manual features Whitsunday products that are internationally ready and is used to support product development and maintaining business contracts internationally.

"We've had excellent participation from our Whitsundays tour operators this year, ATE is the largest trade event on the annual calendar, it's one of the best opportunities for our operators to get their products in front of key international trade buyers,” Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said.

The event brings together Australian tourism businesses and tourism wholesalers and retailers from around the world through a combination of scheduled business appointments and networking events.

It also provides international travel buyers with the opportunity to experience Australia's tourism offering first-hand through pre and post-event familiarisations.

About 1500 Australian seller delegates from approximately 550 companies, 650 key buyer delegates from more than 30 countries, and 70 international and Australian media attend the event.

Daydream Island director of sales and marketing Jayson Heron is part of the group representing the Whitsundays at this year's tourism exchange.

"We look forward to ATE every year, this year more than ever with Daydream Island Resort about to open its newly refurbished doors, we're really excited to show the trade delegates all the work that has been done at Daydream Island and provide them with updated information for their customers to book their Daydream Island tropical paradise holiday,” he said.

Ms van 't Hoff said the exchange held great significance.

"ATE is such an important event for our operators to be involved in, in addition to showcasing their products to key trade buyers, it's also a great chance for operators to build important relationships with these key buyers from all over the world,” she said.

Tourism Australia's flagship event continues to evolve while remaining true to the purpose of connecting the Australian tourism industry with global travel buyers.