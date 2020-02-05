Menu
Opinion

Proof Extinction Rebellion has lost the plot (and respect)

by Kylie Lang
5th Feb 2020 8:30 AM
WHEN protesters themselves admit their actions are pointless, surely it's time to consider alternative approaches.

The good folk whose lives are unfairly disrupted by these ridiculous Extinction Rebellion stunts, and the elite police officers whose valuable hours are wasted also, would agree.

So would the courts, clogged with cases deserving to be heard.

At 19, Connor Brooks already has the distinction of having glued his hands to Brisbane's Victoria Bridge on one occasion, and locking his neck to metal barricades jamming up Eagle St on another.

Both incidents resulted in complete traffic chaos and a stupid use of taxpayer resources, yet achieved nothing positive for their climate change message.

Young Mr Brooks seems to have come to his senses, saying through his lawyer that he has stopped attending the protests "because he realises that it's not really working".

Protestor Connor Brooks raises his arm as he is loaded into a police vehicle after being arrested in July. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall
An Extinction Rebellion spokesman, Greg Rolles, recently told The Courier-Mail that legal protests had not worked in the last 40 years, therefore, "civil disobedience" was the next logical step.

Wrong.

Getting arrested benefits no-one, except perhaps the lawyers representing offenders in court.

When police chiefs, politicians and law-abiding citizens are joined in their disapproval of these futile protests by some of the very people carrying them out, then it would be behove the rest of the activists to rethink their behaviour.

climate change climate protesters extinction rebellion opinion

