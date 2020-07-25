PROPERTY: 7 $1m+ units for sale at Mackay Harbour

This stunning home at 16/32 Mulherin Drive has 180-degree views of Mackay Marina and the Coral Sea. It's on the market for offers over $1.3m. Picture: realestate.com.au

THE view is just one of the reasons Mackay Harbour is a much sought-after area to live.

With access to great restaurants and bars, a patrolled beach and the much-loved exercise path at the Breakwater, there’s almost no reason to leave.

Here are some of the priciest homes on the market right now, accepting offers over $1 million:

1. 16/32 Mulherin Drive, Mackay Harbour

Price: Offers over $1.3 million

The 180-degree views over Mackay Marina and the Coral Sea can be mesmerising.

This three-bedroom penthouse apartment at Puerto Galera has high ceilings and porcelain floor tiles throughout.

Floor to ceiling sliding doors open out onto a huge balcony that spans the length of the apartment and includes a prep bench and sink with water supply.

There is large open plan living and dining areas, an elegant kitchen with stone bench tops and a separate media room or home office.

The main bedroom has three access points, an ensuite with floating ‘his and her’ marble tiled vanity and double shower head, as well as a walk-in wardrobe.

The penthouse also has plantation shutters, spacious laundry and ducted airconditioning.

There is an in-ground pool, spa, sauna and barbecue in the common area.

Two boat berths are also up for sale.

This incredible Mackay Harbour unit at 9/32 Mulherin Drive is on the market for $1,299,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

2. 9/32 Mulherin Drive, Mackay Harbour

Price: $1,299,000

This apartment at Puerto Galera has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two carparking spaces.

The 283sq m home has a spacious open living area opening out to the balcony with stunning views over Mackay Harbour.

The stunning kitchen has glistening black bench tops, ceramic cooktop, large oven and dishwasher.

The kitchen at 9/32 Mulherin Drive is gorgeous. Picture: realestate.com.au

There is a separate carpeted media room with built-in TV cabinet with views over the pool.

The main bedroom has incredible marina views with balcony access.

The spa in the ensuite also overlooks the marina.

There is a personal balcony with clothes hanger off the laundry.

This top-floor apartment at 15/5 Megan Place at Mackay Harbour is on the market for $1.45m. Picture: realestate.com.au

3. 15/5 Megan Place, Mackay Harbour

Price: $1,450,000

This top-floor apartment has incredible decor inside while offering north and east ocean and island views outside.

The eighth-level unit is 264sq m with four bedrooms (one can be an office), two ensuites plus a bathroom, bar with fridge and a stylish kitchen.

There are two undercover security car parks.

4. 13/32 Mulherin Drive, Mackay Harbour

Price: Contact agent

The views over Mackay Harbour from the apartment at 13/32 Mulherin Drive are stunning. Picture: realestate.com.au

The built-in blue bar is a standout feature in this gorgeous marina apartment with incredible views over the ocean.

The stunning kitchen has marble bench tops and breakfast bar bench as well as a built-in coffee machine, five-burner gas cooktop and large oven.

The open living area extends to a balcony that runs the length of the apartment.

5. 24/19 East Point Drive, Mackay Harbour (also known as 24 Marina Beach Parade)

Price: Contact agent

This private home is a gated complex is just footsteps from the beach at Mackay Harbour. 24/19 East Point Drive is now on the market. Picture: realestate.com.au

Located in a secure gated estate, this five-bedroom house is 406sq m on a 666sq m block.

The family home, split across three levels, is footsteps from the beach, has a games room for teenagers and a private in-ground pool.

This games room is just footsteps from the pool. Picture: realestate.com.au

The top level offers sweeping views of the ocean from the large wrap around patio, which catches all the cool ocean breezes.

This level is designed for living and entertainment.

A centrally located kitchen has space for two fridges, has an integrated coffee machine and a stove with induction cooktop.

The master suite has enough space to retreat to from the stress of family life.

The en suite is lavished with a stand-alone bath, stone bench tops and a modern elongated vanity basin with double taps.

The main bathroom has a shower, bath, separate toilet and powder room.

The three other bedrooms are generous in size with two offering small walk-in robes.

These gorgeous apartments all look out over Mackay Harbour. Picture: realestate.com.au

6. 1/5 Megan Place, Mackay Harbour

Price: Contact agent

At 429sq m, this luxury apartment is the size of a block of land.

With large front, side and back balconies, there are incredible views over the harbour, ocean and islands.

A sneak peek at unit 1/5 Megan Place at Mackay Harbour which is on the market for $1.45 million. Picture: realestate.com.au

There is lift access from two secure ground-floor car parks to the four-bedroom, three bathroom apartment.

The complex has a lap pool, spa, sauna and barbecue area for common use.

Take in the ocean views from this home at 16/5 Megan Place at Mackay Harbour. Picture: realestate.com.au

7. 16/5 Megan Place, Mackay Harbour

Price: Penthouse priced to sell

From the comfort of a spa bath in this penthouse, owners can watch the boats sail in and out of the harbour and probably catch a whale passing by.

This apartment, with commanding views over the Coral Sea and islands, is in the Admiralty Towers building.

It has marble floors throughout the four-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment.

There is lift access from the two ground-floor car parks.

The complex has a lap pool, spa, sauna and barbecue area for common use.