Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gerard Penna was fined $60,000 for failing to use a fencing equipment locking pin that would have prevented a worker being injured..
Gerard Penna was fined $60,000 for failing to use a fencing equipment locking pin that would have prevented a worker being injured..
News

Property manager fined $60k over unsafe work

by JACOB MILEY
25th Apr 2019 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPERTY manager has been fined $60,000 for failing to use a fencing equipment locking pin that would have prevented a worker being injured.

On July 28 2017 at a Aramac property in central Queensland, two workers were loading 600kg coils of wire for lifting by a tractor mounted crane when one fell injuring one of them.

A subsequent Work Health and Safety Queensland investigation found that a locking pin designed to stop the spindle and the wire falling as it was being placed onto an upright spinner wasn't in place.

Gerard Penna, a manager of one of two farms that was owned and operated by a family trust, was responsible for training farm workers to do fencing for the family business.

When the injured worker and his colleague were interviewed by the safety inspectors they said the farm manager had told them they would save time if they did not use the locking pin, a Work Health and Safety Queensland statement said.

Penna too admitted there were occasions the locking pin was not used.

It was estimated that the locking pin had not been used between 20 to 30 of the last 80 times.

Penna pleaded guilty in Townsville Magistrates Court to failing to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety of his workers.

Magistrate Ross Mack observed the locking pin was a simple design and there to be used.

He accounted for Gerard Penna's remorse, good character and that he had not been prosecuted previously for any work health and safety breach.

Penna was convicted and fined $60,000. Professional and court costs of $1,289.40 were also ordered.

editors picks property real estate

Top Stories

    Prossy man in shock after home burns

    premium_icon Prossy man in shock after home burns

    News A Proserpine man is in shock after arriving to find his house destroyed by fire and smoke.

    Candidate signs under fire

    Candidate signs under fire

    News Dawson candidate signs vandalised.

    Man fined after refusing to leave club

    premium_icon Man fined after refusing to leave club

    Crime Bowen man faces court after refusing to leave club.

    Special remembrance for Di

    premium_icon Special remembrance for Di

    News Local woman remembers time in Air Force fondly.