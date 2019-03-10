Menu
The property of the week, 3/13 Border Drive in Cannonvale.
Property

Property presents potential plus

10th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

IF YOU are looking for a solid property to add value to, then look no further than 3/13 Border Drive in Cannonvale.

The neat-as-a-pin four-bedroom home offers potential new owners the chance to show their creative side.

There is scope to put your touch on the landscaping and fencing, potentially adding tens of thousands to the value of what is a bargain buy. First homebuyers should not think twice about taking a look at this price.

The home is located a short stroll from the Whitsunday Shopping Centre and Cannonvale State School.

For more on this conveniently located property, contact selling agent Stuart Higgins at Taylors Property Specialists on 0408832995.

Whitsunday Times

