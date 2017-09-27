Proposal to axe tax on superyachts

ONE of the "largest impediments” to attracting superyachts to the Whitsundays will be scrapped if proposed legislation passes Federal Parliament.

Amendments to the Coastal Trading Act 2012 would see GST imposts and voyage restrictions abolished and put Australia on a competitive level playing field with New Zealand.

Under current law, the owner of a foreign superyacht valued at $5million would be required to pay $500,000 in tax for "importing” the vessel into Australian waters.

Abell Point Marina general manager Luke McCaul said one only needed to look at the example of New Zealand to see what the change could mean for Australia and the Whitsundays.

"Just look at the results from the America's Cup last year, there were more than 1000 charter boats in the South Pacific and on the back of that New Zealand developed a $2 billion industry,” he said.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the proposed changes would have significant implications for the Whitsunday economy.

"The Whitsundays is internationally recognised as one of the great aquatic playgrounds and yet those operating superyachts have had to contend with a range of access and cost factors which have made a visit here hard to justify,” Mr Christensen said.

"We currently can't compete with the cheaper options of Fiji and New Zealand but this will level the playing field and open the gateway for significant economic benefits for our marine tourism industry and all the businesses which support them.”

The proposed changes come after the Whitsunday Plan of Management allowed for greater superyacht access to the region, including 21 additional anchorages.

On average, one superyacht has the potential to inject $50,000 to the Whitsunday economy per week.