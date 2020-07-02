Proposed $200k facelift for historic landmark

Jason Costigan yesterday pledged $200,000 for the refurbishment of the Lions Lookout at Shute Harbour. The funding hinges on his NQ First party securing the balance of power at the state election. Picture: Supplied.

THE Lions Lookout at Shute Harbour could receive a facelift as part of Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan’s ambitious election campaign.

Jason Costigan yesterday pledged $200,000 for the refurbishment of the lookout, but the funding hinges on his NQ First party securing the balance of power at the state election.

Mr Costigan said a reinvigorated lookout would go hand-in-hand with the current restoration work under way at Shute Harbour.

“Community-minded people like the Lions, some of whom are no longer with us, were the ones who paved the way for this wonderful lookout all those years ago and so it’s time we invested money in it and spruced it up, showcasing those islands and the port which played a huge role in the development of our tourism sector,” he said.

“In its heyday, Shute Harbour was Australia’s second busiest passenger port behind Circular Quay in Sydney, but is there any signage around the place to explain that rich history and information for tourists?

“What about the indigenous history of the Whitsundays, specifically the Ngaro people and their connection to country?”

Mr Costigan hoped providing a photo opportunity as well as signage explaining the region’s history at the lookout would help draw more people to the area.

“It’d be a great outcome for Shute Harbour in the fight to revive local tourism after the shocking economic impact of COVID-19,” he said.

The funding for the project would come from Mr Costigan’s proposed $1 billion Building the North program, which is part of his bigger $6 billion Real Royalties for Regions scheme that he has pledged to roll out should his party win the balance of power at the state election.