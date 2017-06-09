Prosecutor to crime lawyer

WHEN Elizabeth Smith was at school she knew she liked to argue and negotiate. So when the time came to decide what to do with herself, a career in law seemed like the right fit.

Elizabeth attended Bond University and studied for her Bachelor of Laws.

And during this time she took her chance to hone her skills.

"University was a great time for me to learn and find like minded people and some role models,” she said.

When she graduated in 2008, Elizabeth joined a regional law practice in her home town and this is where she was admitted as a solicitor and made her first appearances in court.

"Everyone thinks they know what it will be like because they watch the law dramas on TV, but it's really very different, not nearly as glamorous,” she said.

In her three years she became the Legal Aid Duty Lawyer helping financially disadvantaged people.

"I felt that by being the provider of legal aid support I was able to perform a role that provides assistance to those most in need, who might not have the know-how to deal with these matters themselves,” she said.

In 2011 Elizabeth moved into a career that would take her into court on a more regular basis.

As the civilian prosecutor for the Queensland Police Service in the Whitsunday region, Elizabeth dedicated six years to ensuring people abided by the law.

"This was a particularly challenging time for me and one which offered up a varied but rewarding day to day role,” she said.

After finishing as prosecutor in 2016 to have her first child, Elizabeth sought a more family friendly role.

"I am so pleased to be joining the team at PD Law focusing on criminal law. I feel I have so much to offer with my experiences so far,” she said.

"There is so much opportunity to make a difference in this role.”

Elizabeth will be working at the PD Law office at Coral Esplanade on Cannonvale Beach.

