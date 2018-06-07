Proserpine apprentice takes top honours in TORGAS Awards

WINNER: Zac Zwynenburg (centre) shows off his awards with Proserpine Machinery Service's Shane and Jennifer Whitney at the TORGAS Awards on Friday.

WINNER: Zac Zwynenburg (centre) shows off his awards with Proserpine Machinery Service's Shane and Jennifer Whitney at the TORGAS Awards on Friday. Proserpine Machinery Service

PROSERPINE apprentice Zac Zwynenburg took major honours at the TORGAS Awards, winning Most Outstanding Apprentice of the Year for 2018 on Friday, June 1.

The TORGAS Awards recognise young apprentices and trainees who demonstrate excellence and dedication in their field.

Mr Zwynenburg, who is hosted by Proserpine Machinery Service, bested 11 nominees from the electrical, construction, automotive, engineering and hospitality trades before adding to his achievements by winning the Fourth-Year Most Outstanding Automotive Apprentice of the Year category as well.

Prosperpine Machinery Service secretary Jennifer Whitney said that Mr Zwynenburg had a history of big wins, having previously taken out Second-Year Most Outstanding Automotive Apprentice.

"Zac is a very young person but has an absolute excellent work ethic," Ms Whitney said.

"He is always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty.

"He is a person who actually thrives on learning, training and aspiring to be the best in his field."

Mr Zwynenburg said he was hoping to win Fourth- Year Most Outstanding Apprentice of the Year but was surprised to take out the overall award.

"I was pretty nervous but it was a great feeling anyway knowing I got it," he said.

Awards for Most Outstanding Second-Year Engineering Apprentice and Second-Year Construction Apprentice were won by Proserpine's Jack Henderson and Cadell Schlenner, hosted by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Mayor Andrew Willcox congratulated the apprentices on their awards, which were presented to people who display a strong work ethic and conscientious attitude.

"I'm extremely proud of them," he said.

"It's encouraging to see young people making the most of the opportunity to build a career for themselves and Whitsunday Regional Council is pleased to be able to provide the platform for them to do that.

"I would also like to congratulate the apprentices who received a nomination but were unsuccessful on the night. You should be proud of your nomination and your efforts in our organisation are appreciated."