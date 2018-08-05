Prossie's Miss Patty Cakes bakes home the crown

Winner Proserpine's Miss Patty Cakes (Kylie Smith) at the Miss Revving Reef pinup competition on Saturday.

"AND the winner is Miss Patty Cakes," the announcer read out over the Whitsunday Reef Festival main stage microphone yesterday.

Kylie Smith jumped up and down in excitement as she was congratulated either side by other pin-up girls in the main street of Airlie Beach.

The Proserpine Indigenous Education officer based at St Catherine's Catholic College didn't enter the fourth annual Miss Revvin the Reef 2018 expecting to win, but she did "bake home the goods".

Starting life as a pin-up girl by accident three years ago at the same event, Ms Smith was spotted by organisers and convinced to compete along with friend and fellow St Cath's staff member Sheridan Faletti.

"We were just dressed in our normal nice clothes which look a bit like pin-up and got our hair and make up done," Ms Kylie explained.

Stepping on-stage for her third pin-up competition, Ms Kylie explained her alter ego Miss Patty Cake came from her love of cooking and baking.

Complete with a whisk and bowl, Miss Patty Cake sauntered around the stage with a swish of her home-made fish-themed skirt.

"I made my skirt this morning," she said.

"It's themed with my other passion - aquariums.

"I just love pin-up because I think it celebrates every feminine body type in a positive way.

"I definitely couldn't have got up there today without my partner in crime; Miss Paige Turner."

Co-contestant and librarian Ms Faletti, who's alter ego Miss Paige Turner, agreed pin-up style suited everyone.

"It's fun and I love the confidence it gives," she said.

First and second runner up went to Townsville's Miss Emmy Poppins (Emily Kelly) and Miss Sierra Sasha (Kathy Leech) respectively.

Ms Kelly, a make up artist by profession, threw her cares and detachable leopard-print skirt to the wind.

Ms Leech wore a Snow White inspired ensemble in honour of her recently deceased English grandmother who would watch the animation with her daily on VHS.