Proserpine boy lured with the promise of puppies

Jenni and Cody Cousens at their Champan St address in Proserpine.

TERRIFYING recollections of the abduction of Daniel Morcombe and William Tyrrell flashed through the mind of a Prosperine mother on Monday morning after her six-year-old son was approached by a stranger offering puppies.

The attempted abduction of the autistic boy from his Champman St home had his mother Jenni Cousens reeling on Monday and she immediately put out an alert on social media.

The threat became even more real when she learned there were registered sex offenders living nearby.

One offender is known not to have offended in four years.

"(But) you don't know if they are hungry for kids now,” Ms Cousens said.

She said a man approached her home through an unlocked gate and made his way to her

son, Cody, who was jumping on a trampoline at the side of the house.

"We have got a high- fenced yard with a dog, you would think no one would come in,” she said.

Six-year-old Cody Cousens jumps on a trampoline in Proserpine. Peter Carruthers

When interviewed by Proserpine Police, Cody described as Caucasian with an athletic appearance, in early 30s and was wearing a hat. Ms Cousens said in the wake of the abduction attempt she will consider installing CCTV and building a second fence.

"William Tyrrell was three years old when he was taken from his family's yard,” she said.

"I just thought he is six, twice the age and could have been taken

"I am just lucky that last night (Monday) I knew all my three kids were safe in bed asleep.”

Ms Cousens said it took the police an hour to attend the scene.

"I know they are busy but what if he was taken. Would they have got here sooner?” she asked.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said officers were trying to "substantiate the veracity of the complaint”.