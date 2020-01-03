Proserpine businesses rally to support bushfire victims

Fires continue to devastate the country and in East Gippsland, Victoria, more than 800,000 hectares of bushland has been burnt. Image: AAP/DELWP Gippsland

BUSINESSES from across Proserpine have rallied together for a charity raffle to raise funds for bushfire victims in New South Wales and Victoria.

So far more than 20 businesses have donated prizes to the raffle organised by owner of Everything Office and More in Proserpine Tracey Cameron.

Ms Cameron, who is the Labor candidate for the state seat of Whitsunday, said it was incredible to see support for the raffle flood in so quickly.

"I was just looking at all the feedback on Facebook and everyone was feeling so helpless and like there was nothing we can do," she said.

"The raffle means the community feels like they can do something and there's a way they can contribute, and the support has been amazing from both the businesses and the community.

"We've got to bring back in the Aussie spirit because we've lost so much."

Manager of A and A Hotel in Proserpine Leah Borghero, who donated an accommodation voucher valued at $300, said the region had the power to pull together and help those in need, especially after the assistance they received following Cyclone Debbie.

"I just think it's great that our community can help out when we needed the same help a couple of years ago, and it's something we can all get behind," she said.

Filby's Motors donated several prizes included a football signed by Johnathon Thurston, and marketing manager Emily Harvey said she felt helpless after seeing footage of the fires on television and was glad to be able to help.

"I just thought it was a really great incentive to try and raise money locally, because even though we're not impacted by the fires it's good to send down all the help we can," she said.

Ms Cameron said prizes for the raffle would continue to be announced as businesses from around the Whitsundays and as far away as Townsville called her to donate.

The raffle will be drawn on January 24 and all proceeds will be donated directly to bushfire victims.

Raffle tickets cost $5 and can be purchased from Everything Office and More and Whitsunday Bakery, with further locations to be announced in the coming days.

For more information on how you can help victims of the bushfires click here.