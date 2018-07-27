Proserpine Court's workload rising

BUSY: The Proserpine Court House where the workload increased by 58 per cent in the last financial year.

PROSERPINE Magistrates Court has seen a sharp spike in workload mainly due drug charges across the last financial year.

The prevalence of drug offences in the Whitsundays has been often referenced in the local court and last week it was Magistrate Simon Young's turn to address the issue. Mr Young said according to the court's statistics for the 2017/18 and 2016/17 financial years; offences processed statewide through the courts have reduced by 10.8%, but not in Proserpine.

"The Proserpine offences have increased by 58%, the majority of which are drug matters,” Mr Young said.

"And that is something perhaps which should be the subject of further discussion by our civic leaders as to how as a community we can address the illicit drug use.”

However the numbers involved in the regional court's increased workload would mean processing around 340 more charges on top of last financial year to reach that statistic.

The somewhat alarming statistic on the surface however coincides with the closure of several major drug operations last year, which included 'Operation Papa Boolean'. The six-month operation saw 37 people arrested on more than 120 drug related charges.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police Nathan Blaine said he did not believe the prevalence of drugs had increased in the community, but the amount of charges laid against offences had.