Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Proserpine on Sunday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Proserpine on Sunday morning. Bev Lacey

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash took place on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on Sunday morning.

The incident took place about 7.50am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were at the scene of a truck and car crash.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time.