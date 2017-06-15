Proserpine customer service centre relocated

IT LOOKS like Whitsunday Regional Council's Proserpine customer service centre will have a new home for a little longer.

Due to the extensive damage to the Proserpine council chambers building during Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the service centre had been temporarily moved to the Proserpine Library.

However due to the full extent of damage to the chambers, which is still being assessed, council has created a semi-permanent customer service centre at 52 Main Street, Proserpine.

Council has advised that the centre is for customers in the southern end of the region to make payments or lodge enquiries.

They have also reminded customers that the temporary staff office space in Cannonvale is not a customer service centre and not equipped to take payments or perform other customer service functions.

People are urged to pre-arrange appointments with officers via phone to ensure the officer is available as staff are in different locations due to the temporary closure of the Proserpine council chambers.

All ordinary council meetings scheduled to be held in Proserpine will now be at the Proserpine Community Centre.

Council has three customer service centres, open Monday-Friday 8.15am-5pm, with the cashier closing at 4.45pm daily.

CENTRES

Bowen Customer Service Centre, 67 Herbert Street, Bowen

Collinsville Customer Service Centre, Cnr. Stanley and Conway Streets, Collinsville

Proserpine Customer Service Centre, 52 Main Street, Proserpine