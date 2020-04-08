Proserpine family shaves their heads in a touching tribute

SHAVE FOR A CAUSE: Marc Faletti, Brenda McDonald, Tom McDonald and Sheridan Faletti all shaved their heads to honour Marc's mother, Sandra Faletti who sadly passed away from liver cancer in February.

SHAVE FOR A CAUSE: Marc Faletti, Brenda McDonald, Tom McDonald and Sheridan Faletti all shaved their heads to honour Marc's mother, Sandra Faletti who sadly passed away from liver cancer in February.

A PROSERPINE family has shaved their heads in a touching tribute to a family member, all while raising funds for a great cause.

Proserpine woman Sheridan Faletti “straight away knew” what she wanted to do when her family lost a loved member to cancer.

Her mother-in-law, Sandra Faletti had already fought breast cancer in 1999 and won the battle, and “things were going great” before her shock diagnosis. .

In July last year, Sandra was diagnosed with liver cancer and undertook radiation therapy to help.

During a routine blood check in December, doctors found she had a high liver count and Sandra was rushed to Brisbane for treatment. Sadly, her health deteriorated and she passed away on February 10.

Sheridan Faletti shaved her head in tribute of her mother-in-law who sadly passed away in February.

“Sandra’s battle with cancer inspired me straight away to take the plunge and shave my head,” Mrs Faletti said.

“She was a big believer in people having regular check-ups and being aware of their body, and I thought this could throw some light on that, and raise funds for a cause close to my heart.”

Mrs Faletti originally planned to celebrate Sandra’s birthday on June 6 by shaving her head, however the coronavirus pandemic “stopped that one in its tracks”.

Instead, she decided on Friday night last week that we should shave her hair the next day and live stream the whole process, inviting her parents over to help record as her husband shaved her head.

Sheridan and Marc Faletti who shaved their head to honour Marc's mother Sandra Faletti.

An ‘instigator’, Mrs Faletti wasn’t content with her being the only one to shave her head and was able to rope the whole family into the moving tribute.

“My husband always said he would do it – so he was a pretty easy one to coax into it – but then my parents started talking about it too,” she said.

“Mum said she would do it if we got 10 comments on Facebook telling her to shave. Well let me tell you, that didn’t take long.

“And as for dad, I was originally going to shave my head to a two-razorblade, but he said if I went to a complete zero, he would also shave his hair. It became this amazing moment between our family.

Brenda and Tom McDonald

“We’ve had a lot of family members who have fought the cancer battle, and while we did it in Sandra’s honour, it was also for everyone else who had to fight this fight.”

The live-streamed family shave proved to be a success, and more than doubled the fundraised amount after being shared across Facebook.

Mrs Faletti said she was “surprised how good her head looks”, with no regrets about the new haircut.

She now has a goal of raising a total of $1500 to convince her brother to shave his head.

“He said if the amount gets to more than that, he’ll shave his thick curly locks,” she said.

“We’re at $1300 currently and I would love to watch him put the razor to his head for a great cause.”

If you would like to donate to Sheridan Faletti’s cause, you can donate here.