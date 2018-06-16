Menu
Login
The curious double-tailed skink photographed near Proserpine.
The curious double-tailed skink photographed near Proserpine.
News

Proserpine farm worker tells tale of two tails

Peter Carruthers
by
16th Jun 2018 4:52 PM

ARE two tails better than one?

This was the question on the lips of Proserpine farm hand, Ian Staniland, after encountering this twin-tailed tacker at an Up River farm shed.

"I saw it where we eat lunch. We throw a few crumbs out and he just turned up," he said.

Mr Staniland said he had been living in the area 60 years and never had he seen anything like it.

The lizard is a straight-browed ctenotus and naturally occurs in Queensland and throughout Australia and overseas.

According to the Queensland Museum a fork in the tail of a skink or gecko occurs when the animal drops its tail but the appendage does not make a clean break.

When it grows back, it grows together with what remains of the original tail.

The double-tailed critter is a regular at the Up River smoko shed, Mr Staniland said it has been spotted quite a few times and has become a real tea-time talking point with his work mates.

"We always keen an eye out for him. Sometimes you wont see him for a few weeks and then all of a sudden he will turn up for a feed," he said.

Though the phenomenon is considered not uncommon however the natural oddity is certainly unusual.

lizard proserpine reptile skink two tailed two tailed skink whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach parkrunners welcome 10 new participants

    Airlie Beach parkrunners welcome 10 new participants

    News A TOTAL of 78 walkers and runners lined up at the Abel Point Marina this morning to bounce the boards of the Bicentennial Boardwalk at the 138th Airlie parkrun.

    Ecotourism plans on Whitsunday Island to appeal to niche

    Ecotourism plans on Whitsunday Island to appeal to niche

    News Ecotourism plans on Whitsunday Island to appeal to niche.

    Swim training pays off for local masters compeditor

    Swim training pays off for local masters compeditor

    News Swim training pays off for local masters compeditor.

    Whitsunday kyoshin karate kid answers her Japanese calling

    Whitsunday kyoshin karate kid answers her Japanese calling

    News Whitsunday kyoshin karate kid answers her Japanese calling.

    Local Partners