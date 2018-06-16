Proserpine farm worker tells tale of two tails

ARE two tails better than one?

This was the question on the lips of Proserpine farm hand, Ian Staniland, after encountering this twin-tailed tacker at an Up River farm shed.

"I saw it where we eat lunch. We throw a few crumbs out and he just turned up," he said.

Mr Staniland said he had been living in the area 60 years and never had he seen anything like it.

The lizard is a straight-browed ctenotus and naturally occurs in Queensland and throughout Australia and overseas.

According to the Queensland Museum a fork in the tail of a skink or gecko occurs when the animal drops its tail but the appendage does not make a clean break.

When it grows back, it grows together with what remains of the original tail.

The double-tailed critter is a regular at the Up River smoko shed, Mr Staniland said it has been spotted quite a few times and has become a real tea-time talking point with his work mates.

"We always keen an eye out for him. Sometimes you wont see him for a few weeks and then all of a sudden he will turn up for a feed," he said.

Though the phenomenon is considered not uncommon however the natural oddity is certainly unusual.