Proserpine getting set for annual street fair

TIME flies when you're having fun, and this year has been an absolute cracker as Christmas has popped out of nowhere.

With Christmas comes the many community events held in honour of the holiday, and Proserpine is no exception, playing host to the annual Proserpine Rotary Street Fair.

The treasured event is all about local enjoyment, according to Events Manager at Proserpine Rotary Club, Jeff Boyle.

"We do this for one reason and one reason only- so we can put a smile on people's faces. If we can make the community smile, and bring a bit of Christmas cheer, well then it's a job well done.” Mr Boyle said. The idea for the event stemmed seven years ago, after Mr Boyle was privy to the small businesses who were doing it tough.

"I thought a Christmas fair, something like that would be good. I said to Rotary, 'We can do this! Let's give it a go.'”

Mr Boyle said the original idea was to try and create a family-friendly late night shopping experience, where local businesses could set up a stall, and people would be able to peruse the wares, while socialising at the same time.

The event has since evolved, and Mr Boyle said over thirty stalls will take pride and centre on Proserpine's Main St, selling everything from kids toys, clothing, knick-knacks and of course, delicious food.

Proserpine Band will be playing live music on the evening, and the event kicks off at 6pm on Friday, December 14.

"Rotary do their steak sandwiches and sausages on bread, we've got an ice cream truck and a lot of the different food places come and sell their food,” Mr Boyle said.

"There will be rides set up at both ends of the street for the kids,” Mr Boyle said.

"Rotary pay for rides, so instead of being charged full price, it'll only be $2 a ride- more affordable if you've got three kids that all want a go.”

With a ride costing less than cup of coffee, it's safe to assume the slippery slides, jumping castles, swinging pirate ships and maybe even a tea cup carousel will be a hit.

"Council has also given us a donation for the running of the event, which is wonderful, we really appreciate the assistance,” Mr Boyle said.

"The biggest thing is when Santa comes- you see the smiles on the kids faces, He comes in on a fire truck, or a police car.”

All the adults love catching up with their old friends too, so it wonderful for all.”

SEASON GREETINGS!

WHAT: Proserpine Rotary Street Fair.

WHEN: Friday, December 14 at 6 pm.

WHERE: Main St, Proserpine between Mill and Chapman Streets.