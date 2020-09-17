Proserpine golfers nab top spots in stableford

Ken Granger placed second in the Whitsunday Interclub Stableford at the weekend. Photo: Laura Thomas

Ken Granger placed second in the Whitsunday Interclub Stableford at the weekend. Photo: Laura Thomas

FIFTEEN players from Proserpine Veterans Golf took the bus to Home Hill for the Whitsunday Interclub Stableford competition last Tuesday.

The weather was very windy but the course was in excellent condition, especially the greens, which always prove a challenge for visiting clubs.

Our own Tessa Aitken was the overall winner on the day with a fabulous score of 37. Obviously the wind didn’t bother her!

Paula McQuat on 35, Jacqui Wall 32 and Robyn Whitham 31 were in the rundown for the ladies.

Ken Granger, also from Proserpine, came second with 36, with Barry Mortimer 33, Peter Fox 32 and Vic Feldman 31 in the men’s rundown.

In all it was a great result for our club – well done.