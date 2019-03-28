Proserpine has a wetter March than usual

WET WEATHER: Proserpine's Ada Davies, 6, enjoyed playing in the puddles as cricketers at Proserpine waited to see if they would be able to start play on Saturday.

WET WEATHER: Proserpine's Ada Davies, 6, enjoyed playing in the puddles as cricketers at Proserpine waited to see if they would be able to start play on Saturday. Monique Preston

PROSERPINE has had a wetter and hotter March than usual this year.

The town had recorded 242.6mm of rain for the month until 9am on March 28.

The most rain was recorded in the 24 hours until March 9, when 88mm fell on the town.

The other big totals for the month were 48mm in the 24 hours until March 6 and 37.8mm in the 24 hours until March 8.

Overnight on Wednesday, the rain gauge at the airport recorded 8.6mm. This was far less than Jubilee Pocket which had 47mm in the same period, and Cannonvale which saw 23mm of rain.

This year's March rainfall in Proserpine so far is already more than for the whole of March last year, when 227.2mm fell.

It is also above the town's March mean monthly total of 215.2mm.

Temperatures have remained close to 30 degrees for most of the month, only dropping as low as 28.1 degrees Celsius and reaching a top of 33C so far this month.

The mean temperature of 30.4C for March this year is only slightly above the historical monthly mean of 30.2C for Proserpine.

Night time temperatures for the month have varied between 20.8C and 24C, with a mean of 22.6C.

The historical mean minimum temperature for the month is 21.6C.

Rain on Saturday played havoc with some Proserpine sports with players ducking in and out between showers to try and complete their games.

Whitsunday Coast Airport at Proserpine recorded 17.8mm of rain in the 24 hours until 9am Sunday.

The Proserpine Cricket Association players had a late start and only managed to play 13 overs before calling off the game because of the wet weather.

At Proserpine Bowls Club, local bowlers and visitors from Home Hill spent much of the afternoon running off the bowling green as rains started to fall, and back out again afterwards while the greens progressively became wetter.

Most golfers managed to make it off Proserpine Golf Club before the heavens opened, while at the junior rugby league competition, the hardy players kept at it.