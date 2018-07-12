Proserpine hosts historic night

Andrew Barker, Michael Porter, Natassia Wheeler, Karen Vloedmans, Bob Bogie, Haylee Eaves and Donna van't Hoff celebrate the first joint Proserpine Chamber of Commerce-Tourism Whitsundays Network Night at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday.

Andrew Barker, Michael Porter, Natassia Wheeler, Karen Vloedmans, Bob Bogie, Haylee Eaves and Donna van't Hoff celebrate the first joint Proserpine Chamber of Commerce-Tourism Whitsundays Network Night at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday. GREGOR MACTAGGART

MORE than 100 guests attended a joint networking event staged by Proserpine Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Whitsundays at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday night.

Visitors travelled from as far as Mackay and Bowen for the event which featured renowned author Annie Seaton as guest speaker.

Ms Seaton, who hails from Nambucca Heads in NSW, has been a regular visitor to the region for more than 30 years.

Her 36th and newest novel is Whitsunday Dawn, set in Proserpine, Bowen, Airlie Beach and Cannon Valley.

The Epicure Homewares team of Kay York, Natalie Oliver and Cathy Selman at the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce-Tourism Whitsundays Networking Event on Wednesday night. GREGOR MACTAGGART

"It is the culmination of my love of books and regular sojourns to the Whitsundays,” she told the audience.

Other guest speakers on the night included Tourism Whitsundays general manager Natassia Wheeler and Proserpine Chamber of Commerce chairman Bob Bogie.

Chamber secretary Karen Vloedmans explained why the night was an important one for many.

"It is absolutely fantastic to see two key business organisations in the Whitsundays network together and promote the region,” she said.

"This is the first joint TW-Proserpine Chamber of Commerce one we've staged and it will be the first of many.”