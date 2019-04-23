Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Proserpine.
Two fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Proserpine. Alistair Brightman
News

Proserpine house fire

Georgia Simpson
by
23rd Apr 2019 10:30 PM

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a house fire in Proserpine.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said two crews attended the blaze, at a home in Calista Court.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said they were called to the scene as a precaution just before 10pm.

One crew was dispatched, and the spokesperson said there was no one in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished at 10.13pm, the QFES spokesperson said.

Both ambulance and fire crews are still on scene.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Car in floodwater at Cannon Valley

    Car in floodwater at Cannon Valley

    News Car drove into floodwater at Cannon Valley.

    Siege south of Bowen ends

    premium_icon Siege south of Bowen ends

    Breaking The siege ended at 4.15pm.

    New kid on the block at Cannonvale service station

    premium_icon New kid on the block at Cannonvale service station

    News There's big plans in the works for a local petrol station.

    $15,000 so we don't forget tragedy

    $15,000 so we don't forget tragedy

    News Funding has been announced for a memorial.