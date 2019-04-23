Proserpine house fire
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a house fire in Proserpine.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said two crews attended the blaze, at a home in Calista Court.
A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said they were called to the scene as a precaution just before 10pm.
One crew was dispatched, and the spokesperson said there was no one in the house at the time of the fire.
#PROSERPINE Paramedics responding to reports of a house fire on Calista Ct— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 23, 2019
The fire was extinguished at 10.13pm, the QFES spokesperson said.
Both ambulance and fire crews are still on scene.