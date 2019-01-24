Proserpine is Centre of Labor's attention

Whitsunday Regional Council deputy mayor John Collins, Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor Dawson candidate Belinda Hassan inside the current Proserpine Entertainment Centre which is not able to be used.

Whitsunday Regional Council deputy mayor John Collins, Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor Dawson candidate Belinda Hassan inside the current Proserpine Entertainment Centre which is not able to be used. Monique Preston

PROSERPINE Entertainment Centre will get an injection of $5 million to be rebuilt if the Labor Government wins the next federal election.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten made the election promise yesterday when he visited Proserpine as part of his 'Queensland Jobs, Not Cuts' bus tour up the coast of the state.

Making the funding announcement in front of a media gallery and locals, Mr Shorten said the $5million would go towards rebuilding the centre.

Whitsunday Regional Council said $10.7 million was needed to knock down the current centre and rebuild an upgraded version that would include a 300-seat auditorium, 250-seat banquet room for conferences, disability access, as well as a green room, change room, loading dock and prop storage areas.

Mr Shorten said he "anticipated” the Federal Government funding would be matched by the Queensland Government.

"I personally think a rebuild is better than a repair,” Mr Shorten said.

https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/theatre-plagued-by-seemingly-endless-compliance-is/3493707/

Whitsunday Regional Council Deputy Mayor John Collins said he was pleased with the funding promise.

"This promised $5 million, it's a relief to all the councillors,” he said.

"The local people are really missing this.”

MORE IN FRIDAY'S GUARDIAN