Abell Point Marina's Joscelyn O'Keefe (back right) presented a cheque to Troy Pettiford (centre) and Melinda Dwyer (left).
Sport

Proserpine Junior Cricket gets a boost

Claudia Alp
by
7th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

OUTSTANDING junior female cricketers will be recognised with a perpetual trophy as part of a $1000 donation from Abell Point Marina.

Marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe presented the cheque to Proserpine Junior Cricket Association secretary Melinda Dwyer and president Troy Pettiford on Friday as part of a community sponsorship program.

The sponsorship grant will be used to build shelves to store junior cricket equipment and to sponsor the new trophy to recognise the best junior female cricketer each year.

Mrs O'Keefe said the Proserpine Junior Cricket Association was a worthy recipient.

"It was great to see the youngsters enjoying their cricket at the grounds on Friday and a worthy mention goes to all the parents and volunteers who give up their time to contribute to this club, they do an incredible job,” she said.

"We are delighted to be able to support several junior community sporting groups with sponsorship this year and the Proserpine Junior Cricket Association are worthy recipients.”

Whitsunday Times

